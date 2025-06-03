Guyana News

Caribbean Airlines offers ‘sincere apology’ for New River map blunder

The offending map is at right
Even as Caribbean Airlines (CAL) issued a “sincere and unreserved apology” yesterday for publishing an incomplete map of Guyana in its in-flight magazine, Caribbean Beat, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud says it is a repeat of what happened in 2023.

The airline’s error spark-ed immediate concern and outcry among Guyanese citizens and stakeholders.

Persaud on his Facebook page said whilst he welcomes the apology and response when the matter was highlighted, “it’s strange that I had cause to raise a similar issue with CAL about two years ago which saw the airline removing another inaccurate depiction of our territory and now we have a repeat”

“It is time CAL revisits its policy on the use of maps, particularly Guy-ana’s if it wants to earn the trust and respect of the Guyanese people,” he added.

