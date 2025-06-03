Kaneville residents buffeted by high winds

-damage also reported along the coast

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday said it is actively responding to reports of significant structural damage caused by high winds across multiple coastal communities including Kaneville on the East Bank of Demerara..

According to the CDC, high winds yesterday morning at approximately 2:00 am destroyed and or damaged an unknown number of homes across Regions Three, Four and Five, uprooted trees and caused utility poles to crash, disrupting power supply to communities. The CDC said its emergency response teams are currently coordinating with local authorities to provide relief and establish possible shelters for affected persons.

According to the CDC, preliminary reports stated that there was no fatality up to yesterday afternoon but several families have been displaced and businesses disrupted.