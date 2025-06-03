Man gets seven years for 2019 killing

Kebra Duncan was on Wednesday sentenced to seven years and three months’ imprisonment for the 2019 unlawful killing of 23-year-old Edino Jose.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Nareshwar Harnanan at the High Court in Demerara, following Duncan’s guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter. He was initially indicted for murder but opted to plead not guilty to that charge and instead admitted to manslaughter.

The offence occurred on September 15, 2019, during a violent altercation between Duncan and Jose. According to facts presented by State Prosecutor Preneeta Seeraj, the incident stemmed from a fight in which Duncan claimed Jose attacked him with a broken beer bottle.