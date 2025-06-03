Opposition Region Four Vice-Chairman declares support for President Ali

APNU+AFC Region Four Vice Chairman, Samuel Sandy on Sunday night ditched his party, announcing that he is now supporting President Irfaan Ali for re-election.

His endorsement came days after the region’s Chairman Daniel Seeram – also of APNU+AFC – declared his support for President Ali and the PPP/C ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

According to Sandy, “I have consistently supported the work of President Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C government, and I stand resolute in my conviction that the Government of Guyana is in capable, visionary hands. Under their leadership, Guyana has experienced unprecedented economic growth, strengthened international partnerships, and significant infrastructural development across every region. From transformative investments in healthcare, education, and housing to major advancements in energy and national security, this government has delivered results that have directly improved the lives of our people. It is imperative that this administration continues its mandate, not only to consolidate these gains but to guide Guyana through this critical period of economic expansion and social transformation. The PPP/C remains the only political movement with the experience, competence, and inclusive vision necessary to unify our diverse society while responsibly managing the opportunities and challenges of our rapidly changing nation. I am proud to endorse President Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.”