Change is inevitable and so is Amanza

Dear Editor,

Barbados did it. Trinidad did it. Suriname may be doing it as we speak. Yet, in Guyana, the old boys in the coalition continue to resist what is inevitable: change. So the question remains—why not Amanza? Amanza Walton Desir is ready. She has the three Es—Expertise, Experience, and Education. A sitting parliamentarian and one of the most recognizable figures in an otherwise poorly regarded Parliament, Amanza stands out not only for her intellect and integrity but for her refusal to conform to political mediocrity.

In a National Assembly overseen by arguably the most partisan and repressive Speaker in modern history, where the word “corruption” is banned—because it too accurately describes the government—Amanza remains a bold, unapologetic voice. Parliament hardly meets, a deliberate strategy to deny the Opposition, and particularly Amanza, a national platform. But they always find time to meet to raid the oil fund—meant to be a savings vehicle for future generations—and redirect it toward questionable projects, bloated contracts, and political patronage.

Her résumé is unmatched: over two decades in public service, including as a Special Assistant to former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds and Legal Advisor within the then Ministry of Public Works. Her service has spanned the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, the Maritime Administration, and GPL, the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Guyana Post Office Corporation, the Guyana Shipping Corporation and more.

Amanza is not just a lawyer—she is a specialist in Aviation and Maritime Law, holding degrees and certifications from the University of Guyana, Hugh Wooding Law School, the Singapore Aviation Academy and a Master’s in International Maritime Law from the IMO International Maritime Law Institute in Malta. She also holds a certificate in Space Leadership, Business and Policy from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University and is a Certified Court Mediator. Her international experience includes engagements with the U.S. Congress, the British Parliament, and keynote addresses at global forums including Buenos Aires and New York’s National Action Network, founded by Rev. Al Sharpton. She now serves as a board member of Parliamentarians for Global Action, which includes over 150 countries. So again—why not Amanza?

Perhaps the problem is that she followed Rev. Sharpton’s advice—to be audacious. She ran twice for party leadership: first as Chair, clinching broad-based support in Regions 1, 3 and 10 and North America; but losing to a packaged candidate; and then for Leader, a race she and another candidate exited due to gross irregularities in the process. Since then, the party machinery has sought to sideline and silence her, but her popularity persists—especially among independent women, young people across races, the diaspora, and frustrated party stalwarts who are yearning for competent, visionary leadership. On Foreign Policy, Amanza has been the principal spokesperson in Parliament on Venezuela, warning of the risk of a soft invasion—where unregulated migration transforms our demographics and territorial control without a shot being fired. She has called out the government’s failure to register and regulate migrants, and advocated for a Guyana-first policy on jobs, contracts, and land. She has also criticized the government’s preferential treatment of Asian businesses and workers over local ones.

Amanza has been equally firm on national defense, calling for a citizen-centric approach where “every citizen is a soldier”. As the daughter of a late GDF officer, she has championed better pay, intelligence, and resources for the military and reserves. Her calls for a kindergarten-to-university education campaign on Guyana’s territorial sovereignty are a testament to her long-view leadership. On the economy, she has proposed a multi-year national development plan—nonpartisan, transparent, and strategic—to guide industries, engineers, and investors. Not manifestos, but roadmaps. She is a proponent of both contract sanctity and strong regulatory oversight in the oil and mining sectors. She supports the establishment of a National Oil Company—like in Suriname and the Middle East—and demands fair compensation for resources, negotiated by experts, not loyalists.

Amanza understands the value of alliances. She sees opportunity in balancing U.S. and Chinese partnerships, and supports using revenues from those relationships to build a safety net for the poor, the elderly, and the vulnerable. Her vision is one where foreign investment serves the people—not politicians. On public safety, she endorses police reform, the removal of the dilapidated Georgetown prison, modern training, and strict regulation of private security companies. Her proposals are forward-thinking and rooted in global best practices. On diplomacy, Amanza maintains trusted relationships across ABCE capitals, CARICOM, Brazil, Colombia, India, Africa, and the Pacific. She recognizes the growing influence of China and Russia, but insists that Guyana’s foreign policy must be grounded in national interest, not ideological nostalgia. And beyond all of this—she is a mother, a survivor of domestic violence a champion for the marginalized, and a practicing attorney and international consultant. She knows the stakes. She lives them. So again—why not Amanza?

The Ali administration is losing effective control of Essequibo through neglect and demographic manipulation. It is failing on crime and security, operating a prehistoric 911 system while crime increases and police response declines. It has allowed private militias to fill the security vacuum while clinging to outdated colonial riot tactics to suppress peaceful protest. The government’s refusal to confirm the acting Chancellor and Chief Justice—despite Opposition no-objection and their longstanding service—is both partisan and lawless. It defies civil society, the Bar Association, and the CCJ itself. And in the oil sector, the Ali administration has turned the Natural Resource Fund into its personal piggy bank, delayed critical infrastructure like Gas-to-Shore, sent underqualified auditors to face ExxonMobil, and ignored the importance of independent legal and financial oversight in billion-dollar negotiations. So ask yourself—and ask your neighbour, your family, your party, your conscience—why not Amanza?

She is the most qualified, most prepared, most visionary leader available to the coalition today. If Guyana is to rise, it cannot be on the backs of backroom deals, beer politics, and borrowed time. It must rise with courage. With clarity. With competence. The time is now for party loyalists to understand that true loyalty demands renewal. If we truly honour the legacy of our past leaders, then we must also honour the future they fought to protect. That future depends on bold, smart leadership leadership that connects with the present and prepares us for what’s ahead. It is up to the hardworking members of this great party to keep it strong, relevant, and respected. That means welcoming a new generation of capable leaders. Amanza has proven she is ready. She is that leader. And the time for her is now. Why not Amanza?

Sincerely,

Rawle Blackman.