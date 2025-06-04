Civic engagement in young people

In a time when Guyana is undergoing unprecedented economic transformation and political realignment, the question of youth civic engagement should move from the margins of national discourse to its centre. Let us first define the term civic engagement. Civic engagement is the active participation of citizens in the political, social and developmental life of their country. Some may call it noble; others may see it as the minimum service to the soil that birthed them. I would postulate that it is the democratic vitality of any country, assuming Socrates was wrong about democracy that is. Yet, for far too long, young people in Guyana have been treated as symbolic accessories to national decision making rather than stakeholders in the forging of any republic’s future. Disagree? Watch on with excitement upon your future edification of such a topic. The phrase “young people” will be echoed by all during the “silly season”.