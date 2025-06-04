Annandale man charged with facilitating city bombings

-placed on $1m bail

Jason Jacobis of Annandale, East Coast Demerara appeared yesterday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he faced two charges of facilitating bombings in the city.

Jacobis was not required to enter a plea.

The first charge alleged that between May 15 and 17, Jacobis facilitated the bombing of the Mandela Avenue Guyana Power and Light (GPL) substation.

The second charge alleged that between May 15 and 17, Jacobis facilitated the bombing of the East Ruimveldt police outpost.

The prosecutor told the court that Jacobis is the registered owner of a Honda Vezel – PZZ 3501, and on May 16 and 17, he participated in the bombing of the police outpost and the GPL substation causing damage to both structures. A review of the CCTV footage allowed police to obtain the plate number of the vehicle that was used to carry out the act which was found to be registered to the accused.