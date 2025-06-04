Bill passed to allow Regional Security System to function here

A bill was passed in the National Assembly on Monday solidifying the operations of the Regional Security System (RSS) within Guyana.

While the Regional Security System Bill received cross-parliamentary support for its goal of enhancing regional security cooperation, its passage was not without some debate, particularly concerning the RSS’s independence in local investigations and accountability for past deployments. The RSS was created out of a need for a collective res-ponse to security threats, which were impacting on the stability of the Carib-bean in the early 1970’s and 1980’s. Guyana acceded to the RSS on December 6, 2022.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC, presented the bill as a vital tool for Guyana’s security, especially in light of “the existential threat that we are facing” and the need for protection of borders and maritime territory. He explained that the bill will for the first time give the RSS “direct legal municipal powers under our legislation to function here as part of our law enforcement apparatus.”

Nandlall highlighted Guyana’s recent leadership of the RSS Council from 2023 to 2024 and cited instances where the RSS provided crucial support, including assistance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks and ongoing legal cases involving seized assets. He detailed the bill’s clauses, which range from defining the RSS as a body corporate and outlining jurisdictional matters for its personnel, to granting certain immunities and privileges for RSS members and exempting their essential materials from customs duties. The Attorney General emphasized that the bill is a “CARICOM model bill” designed to standardize the RSS’s presence across the region.

APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, Amanza Walton-Desir, despite supporting the bill, launched a critique of the government’s previous characterization of the RSS as an “independent” investigative body.

Walton-Desir argued that the bill’s provisions contradict the government’s narrative. “The RSS is not and has never been an independent investigative body in this context. It is there to lend support, to augment capacity,” she declared, citing the bill’s annexed treaty which stipulates that RSS operations are activated at the request of the host state and its officers remain bound by local laws.

She accused the government of misleading the public and using the RSS as a “political shield” to “pacify public outrage” and create an “illusion of an external, impartial entity” in sensitive cases, specifically referencing the unresolved killings of Keon Fogenay in Linden and the Henry boys on the East Coast. She demanded the public release of the terms of reference for RSS deployments and questioned the accountability mechanisms for their recommendations.

Walton-Desir also called for a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, a suggestion that was met with a dismissive heckle from Nandlall, who interjected, “No! A CoI is a waste of time and people’s money.”

Responding to Walton-Desir’s claims, Nandlall repudiated her assertions, accusing her of “ascribing ulterior motives and ascribing corrupt motive to an international body and professionals.” He challenged the accuracy of her statement regarding the RSS’s involvement in the Henry boys’ case, stating, “We only signed on to the RSS long after the Henry boys… The Henry boys died on September 6, 2020. President Ali signed on to ratify the RSS treaty in 2023. Long after, yet she said that the RSS came here as part of the kind of police force.” He passionately declared, “I am crying for justice for the Henry boys,” noting that two individuals have been charged with their murder and are awaiting trial.

A five-member team which the government had described as RSS arrived in Guyana on September 28, 2020 to assist with the probe of the murder of the Henry boys. The team comprised officials from countries within the Regional Investigative Management Systems.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn on Monday further defended the RSS’s potential for independent action, referencing Article 4.5 of the RSS Treaty, which speaks to collective self-defence in the event of an armed attack or a collapse of governance. He cited the 1983 intervention in Grenada as an example of the RSS’s capacity to act in “restoration of democracy.” Benn criticized Walton-Desir for “maligning the Guyana Police Force” and dismissing the work of international investigators. He discussed the severe security challenges facing Guyana, including high rates of homicides and drug trafficking, and emphasized the necessity of regional cooperation.

“Our area has perhaps the highest rates of homicides, drug trafficking… a lot of those things, compared to other countries,” Benn stated, asserting that the bill embodies the principle of “all for one and one for all.” He also contrasted Guyana’s population with Venezuela’s military personnel count, emphasizing the critical need for regional alliances in the face of existential threats to Guyana’s territorial integrity.

Despite the exchanges, APNU+AFC MPs Khemraj Ramjattan and Geeta Chandan-Edmond rose to support the bill, indicating a bipartisan recognition of the RSS’s importance to regional security. The new legislation now gives Articles 10 and 14 of the Regional Security System Treaty the force of law in Guyana, outlining provisions for command, discipline, jurisdiction, claims, training, and Coast Guard operations. It also includes clauses addressing legal proceedings, immunities, detention, arrest powers, and exemptions from customs and immigration regulations for RSS personnel and their equipment.