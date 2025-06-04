Guyana News

CAL says has removed incorrect map

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) yesterday announced it had removed an advertisement featuring an incomplete map of Guyana from its online publications and pledged to update printed copies of its in-flight magazine, Caribbean Beat. The action came yesterday after the airline issued a “sincere and unreserved apology” on Monday for ‘inadvertently’ publishing a map that omitted Guyana’s New River Triangle.

The airline’s latest statement thanked all stakeholders for their “continued support and understanding,” following a public uproar that saw many Guyanese express displeasure over the territorial misrepresentation. The omission, specifically from Caribbean Beat issue 188 (May/June 2025), was initially reported by Sunday Stabroek.

