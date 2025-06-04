CARICOM Arrest Warrant Bill unanimously approved

A bill to streamline the arrest and surrender of individuals wanted for serious offences across the Caribbean Community was passed in the National Assembly on Monday.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC, moved the second reading of the CARICOM Arrest Warrant Bill 2025 with unanimous support. Nandlall stated that the bill is a “regional model bill” developed by the “CARICOM Secretariat and the Legal Affairs Committee of CARICOM.” Its foundation is the CARICOM Arrest Warrant Treaty, initially executed in 2017 and re-signed in 2018, which Nandlall noted had been “left hanging” from the previous administration.

“What we are doing here tonight, Mr. Speaker, either has been done in many CARICOM territories or will soon be done in those territories,” Nandlall asserted. He added that the legislation “signifies an important development in our country’s legal landscape and underscores our commitment to justice and cooperation in combating transnational crime.”