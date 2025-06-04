Exxon’s company here made $1.2t pre tax last year

-Guyana’s budget was $1.1t

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL), a subsidiary of US oil giant, ExxonMobil, yesterday released its 2024 financials which showed that the company generated a staggering $1.73 trillion in revenue for the period, of which some $1.2 trillion was recorded as operating profit before tax.

By comparison Guyana’s 2024 budget was $1.1 trillion.

“In 2024, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited generated $1.7 trillion in revenue, which is up about 60 per cent from the prior year and that’s really driven by the Prosperity FPSO coming online and higher production volumes. And you will see similarly, net income of $995 billion driven by primarily the Prosperity FPSO [Floating Production Storage and Offloading],” ExxonMobil Guyana’s new Vice President and Business Services Manager, John Colling, told the press yesterday at a meeting held at the company’s Duke Street, Georgetown, office where the 2024 financial report was shared.

He also noted that “increased volumes led to increased revenues.”