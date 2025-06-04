GDF One Infantry Battalion changes command

-as commander retires

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) release on Monday announced an official command change to its One Infantry Battalion, and the retirement of its commander, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Selwyn Austin after nearly three decades of service.

The Change of Command parade was held at Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri, where Lt Col Austin formally handed over command of the battalion to Lieutenant Colonel Dale De Mendonca. In attendance were the Colonel General Staff, Captain (CG) Vernon Burnett, other branch heads, members of the Central Management Committee (CMC), officers, other ranks, and specially invited guests.

Lt Col Austin brought the curtain down on a career that began in 1996 and has left a lasting mark on every unit and rank he served. In his farewell remarks, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to his wife, family, friends, and the many former and serving senior officers who mentored and shaped his leadership journey.