US Embassy warns against birth tourism

The US Embassy here today issued a caution against the use of visas for birth tourism.

“Using your visa to travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States, so that your child will have U.S. citizenship, is NOT permitted. Consular officers will deny your visa application if they have reason to believe this is your intent.

“Furthermore, if you already have a visa and travel to the United States for the primary purpose of giving birth, and you use Medicaid or other U.S Government assistance to pay for your medical care, you may not be eligible to renew your visa in the future”, the embassy said in a statement.