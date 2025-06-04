Woman for trial over killing of husband

Melissa Cylus is expected to stand trial before Justice Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the High Court in Demerara for the 2018 killing of her common-law husband, Julian Anthony Reberio.

Cylus, who is charged with manslaughter, entered a not-guilty plea on June 3, 2025. She is being represented by attorneys Travis Ferreira and Yuborn Allicock. The prosecution team includes state attorneys Marissa Edwards, Praneta Seeraj, and Mtomika Lumumba. The trial is set to commence on June 5.

Cylus, who was five months pregnant at the time of the incident, was initially charged in 2018 and granted $200,000 bail. She was not required to plead to the indictable charge during the initial proceedings.

According to police, the alleged offence occurred on May 13, 2018, at Soesdyke. A post-mortem examination found that Reberio died from asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck.