By using overall GDP as its gauge, the ECLAC report short-changed Guyana

Dear Editor,

There are two Guyanas: the Guyana that foreigners, foreign countries and international institutions/organizations/entities see when they gaze at Guyana’s economy, and the Guyana where citizens live and work and endure the whole shebang that makes up daily life in the country. Both Guyanas inhabit the same physical space, but the “foreign” Guyana is macroeconomically huge by CARICOM standard while the “domestic” Guyana is macroeconomically undersized. The “foreign” Guyana is usually called the “overall economy” and the “domestic” Guyana the “non-oil economy.” The overall economy is the sum of the oil and non-oil economy, with the latter comprising about 40 percent of the overall economy. The foreign Guyana is the story behind the two recent pieces on tax-to-GDP ratio in Stabroek News on 29 and 30 May of this year. Editor, kindly permit me to explain why those pieces are incorrect.

Let’s get some preliminaries out of the way. As defined by the Annual Estimates, Tax Revenue and Duties include seven types of taxes: income tax, taxes on property, taxes on production and consumption, value-added tax (VAT), excise tax, taxes on international and trade transactions, and other (licenses, environmental tax/levy, etc.). Tax revenue excludes “Other Current Revenue,” such as rents, royalties, interest, Carbo Credit Inflows, fines, fines, withdrawals from the Natural Resources Fund (NRF), etc. Current revenue is the sum of Tax Revenue and Duties and Other Current Revenue, which we may call “non-tax revenue.” The data I am using are extracted from Volume 1 of the Annual Estimates from 2015 to 2025, Tables 1 and 2. The data for 2015 to 2023 are “Actual,” meaning that they will not be revised. For 2024, the data is “Revised” meaning revised from what was budgeted in the previous year; the data for 2025 is “Budget,” which will be “Revised” next year and then become “Actual” in the following year. More often than not, the revised data is never changed and for all intent and purposes “Revised” = “Actual.”

We shall not dwell on non-tax revenue and current revenue. It is, however, noteworthy to observe that NRF onshoring (withdrawals) accounted for 92.3 percent of non-tax revenue in 2022 (the first year drawdowns were made) but is expected to fall to 86.7 percent in 2025. Withdrawals from the NRF amounted to 43.2 percent of tax revenue in 2022, grew steadily thereafter and is expected to rise to 117.9 percent this year. Just as revealing, the increasing oil receipt brought onshore to the budget accounted for 29.4 percent of current revenue in 2022, grew each year thereafter and contributes half of the budget for this year. It is the onshoring of NRF funds that supports the gigantic annual budgets over the last several year. Were it not for waste, corruption, poor planning and integration, substandard work, and cost and time overruns, these huge budgets will be justified as a large portion of their funds goes to upgrading, extending and enhancing the country’s antiquated and dilapidated infrastructure.

Now let’s establish that tax revenue did not stagnate or contract. Instead, they increased from $255,647.74 million in 2021 to $434,477.81 million in 2025, representing a rise of 70 percent over the five-year period. From 2021 to 2024, tax revenue expanded by an annual average of 17.8 percent and then slumped to a mere 3.3 percent this year. Prior to moving on, a question surfaces: which GDP is the appropriate gauge for tax revenue – overall or non-oil? I have argued in this newspaper and elsewhere that the appropriate gauge (denominator) of any macroeconomic aggregate should be non-oil GDP and not overall GDP because the bulk of oil GDP does not accrue to Guyana and Guyanese but to oil companies. Scaling macroeconomic aggregates by overall GDP is a double-edged sword:. On the one hand, it paints a rosy picture of the economy – in terms of per capita income, for example – but most of the economic pie shows up on the “table” of oil companies and not on the actual dining table of people living in the country. On the other hand, it may indicate a poorly managed economy on the verge of going broke as is the case of the relative weight of tax revenue.

Based on the data, tax-to-overall GDP ratio was 10.6 percent in 2023, which is 1 percent point lower than what the UN-ECLAC data shows. It seems that this UN entity used neither budgeted tax revenue ($320,485.27 million) nor actual tax revenue ($367,033.70 million) to arrive at its tax ratio. This ratio was much larger in earlier years, around a fifth of overall GDP from 2018 to 2020. It then began to shrink, falling from 15.3 percent in 2021 to 7.9 percent in 2025, and averaged 10.3 percent over these five years. The mean for the prior five years, 2016 -2020, was 18.8 percent. Clearly, the tax-to-overall GDP ratio in the pre-oil period (when the overall economy did not exist) was much higher than the post-oil years so far. What’s going on?

Tax Revenue as percent of GDP, 2015 to 2025

Source: MoF. Annual Estimates, Vol. 1

Simple arithmetic explains. If the same amount (tax revenue) is divided by two amounts one of which is larger (overall GDP) than the other (non-oil GDP), the former will generate a smaller quotient. That is, the tax-to-overall GDP ratio will be smaller than the tax-to-non-oil GDP ratio which is what the accompanying figure demonstrates. The gap between the two tax-to-GDP ratios in the figure, shown by the vertical lines between the two curves, represents the difference between the two ratios; one may call the difference the “big lie.” While the tax-to-overall GDP ratio has been mostly falling since 2020 (because of the hugely enlarging size of overall GDP), it is doing the opposite (mostly rising) in the case of tax-to-non-oil GDP ratio. This ratio peaked at quarter of non-oil GDP in 2023, more than twice as large as what ECLAC data shows for Guyana. It is expected to be about a fifth of non-oil GDP this year. Tax-to-non-oil GDP ratio averaged 22.0 percent compared to tax-to-overall GDP ratio of 10.3 percent from 2021 to 2025. If anything, the tax-to-non-oil GDP ratio is twice as large as the tax-to-overall GDP ratio in the post oil era. But it is also mostly rising and not falling.

Concluding, it is the norm for foreign entities to employ overall GDP (oil + non-oil) to gauge the size of macroeconomic aggregates, which I contend is incorrect for two reasons. First, it overstates what Guyanese get from their oil largesse and deprives Guyana of concessionary loans and grants. Second, by using overall GDP as its gauge (denominator), the ECLAC report short-changed Guyana and seems to suggest that the country could be going broke soon. This is definitely not the case. Taxes were almost a quarter of non-oil GDP in 2023, which is more than twice what the ECLAC report shows

Yours truly,

Ramesh Gampat