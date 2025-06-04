Lady Jags go down 0-7 to Puerto Rico

CONCACAF U-20 Championship

– end with a 0-3 record, 24 goals conceded

Guyana’s dismal campaign in the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship concluded yesterday as they were outplayed by Puerto Rico 0-7 in their final group stage match at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Costa Rica.

Having lost 0-8 to the United States of America and 0-9 to the hosts, the hosts incurred another heavy defeat, a reality which was essentially confirmed at the end of the first half.

Once again the Lady Jaguars were dominated by a superior outfit as they tallied only 31.8% in possession, in the process recording 203 passes compared to their opponent’s 410.

The Lady Jaguars only managed to record eight attempts in total, two of which were on target, while Puerto Rico amassed 36 total efforts with 16 on target.