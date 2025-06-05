A Golden Opportunity: Maduro and Venezuelan Miners Target Essequibo

By Venezuela Investigation Unit

Just after 5 p.m. on May 13, 2025, shots rang out along the Cuyuní River, as troops from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) made their way between the towns of Eteringbang and Makapa, along the broad waterway that forms part of the disputed border between Venezuela and Guyana’s Essequibo region.

*This article is part of a three-part investigation, “Is Venezuela Using Criminals to Provoke Guyana?” InSight Crime spent a year analyzing how organized crime has penetrated Essequibo, the dense Amazon jungle region in Guyana claimed by Venezuela.

The river is tranquil – a brown ribbon that winds slowly through the lush green of the surrounding rainforest. But the GDF troops had been bracing for conflict. They returned fire against the attackers on the Venezuelan side and managed to withdraw without casualties.

The confrontation underscored the growing tensions in Essequibo, a strategic area rich in mineral resources administered by Guyana and claimed by Venezuela in an escalating dispute being mediated by the International Court of Justice.

At 2:35 p.m. the following day, May 14, another military patrol boat going from Makapa to Black Water was attacked in a similar fashion from the Venezuelan side, again with no casualties reported. Three hours later, a third boat was also shot at by attackers near Baboon.

It is unclear whether the attackers were criminals, Venezuelan government agents, or both. What is certain is that the attacks occurred at a complex time when Venezuela continues to aggressively pursue its claim to Essequibo – equivalent to roughly two-thirds of Guyana’s territory.

Essequibo is a difficult territory to protect. Like much of the Amazon, it is covered with nearly impenetrable jungle that can only be navigated by air or along extensive networks of rivers. In addition, its considerable size – some 160,000 square kilometers – complicates patrolling, especially given that Guyana’s armed forces total some 4,200 active members, according to government figures.

Essequibo’s long and porous border with Venezuela makes it easy for criminal groups to move in and out. The lack of personnel leaves gaping intelligence gaps.

“We can’t say for sure who is running what or who is doing what over there,” a senior Guyanese government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told InSight Crime during a September 2024 interview.

As organized crime has advanced in the region in recent years, Venezuela has transgressed diplomatic boundaries to press its claim to the vast territory.

In the latest episode, on May 25, a few days after the attacks on the GDF, Venezuela held regional elections that included Essequibo, which it calls “Guayana Esequiba.” Although the election did not take place on Essequibo territory, voters in Venezuelan border towns elected the ruling party’s candidate for governor, Admiral Neil Villamizar, to whom Maduro promised “full budgetary support.”

Among the political threats and provocations, it is the lure of Essequibo’s mineral wealth that seems to offer the potential to ignite not only a binational security crisis, but a geopolitical conflict with regional implications.

A Criminal Invasion

Venezuelan criminal groups known as “sindicatos,” which control illegal mining in the border state of Bolívar with the help of President Nicolás Maduro’s regime, have for years made incursions into Essequibo and set up operations in the territory.

Maduro has long used allied criminal groups, with whom he operates symbiotically under his hybrid state, to achieve his goals. The sindicatos, with their strong connections to Venezuela’s government and a shared interest in profitable gold mining, could have significant incentives to back Maduro’s claim to Essequibo.

Essequibo is an important mining territory for Guyana, with gold being one of its main exports. While there are reports of illegal mining, much of the region’s mining activity is licensed by national institutions, though compliance with environmental regulations can be lax. However, the limited presence of the Guyanese state in the vast terrain has opened the way for illegality in multiple ways. Among these spaces, sindicatos have found opportunities.

Petty gold theft from artisanal miners and infrequent murders attributed to Venezuelan criminals have been reported in Essequibo dating back to 2016. That same year, Maduro created Venezuela’s Orinoco’s Mining Arc (Arco Minero del Orinoco — AMO), a 112,000-square-kilometer strip of rainforest that includes an extensive stretch along the border with Essequibo. Many of the criminal groups that were once part of the previous mining ecosystem continued their control in the area. Over time, and with shifting alliances with Maduro regime officials, they expanded and increased the sophistication of their operations.

In Bolívar, the sindicatos control artisanal miners, from whom they charge a percentage of the gold they obtain. They also impose a parallel system of taxes on commerce and some trade that takes place in the mines, from food to sex work – all in complicity with the military troops that guard the area, and in alliance with the state institutions involved in mining.

Recently, sightings of suspected Venezuelans in Essequibo have become more common at checkpoints along the Cuyuní River and in attacks in border towns. Communities have reported Venezuelan groups in multiple locations along the Cuyuní River, but most frequently in Eteringbang and Arau, small towns in the Cuyuní-Mazaruni region (Region Seven) of Essequibo, as well as in Baramita, in the Barima-Waini region (Region One), bordering Bolívar.

“There have been a number of miners who have been robbed along the roadway coming out with their production and killed, as well as a number of mining camps that have been ambushed in the interior,” a Guyanese mining activist told InSight Crime on condition of anonymity.

The sindicatos’ presence along the porous, jungle-covered border, especially on the Cuyuní River, has allowed them to set up illegal river checkpoints, where they extort boats carrying passengers and merchandise. What’s more, the first attacks recorded this year against GDF forces from the Venezuelan side occurred at one of these checkpoints, on February 17 this year. That same day, the Venezuelan government insisted that Guyana must negotiate Essequibo’s status.

Locals say most extortion attempts follow a similar pattern: groups of between 8 and 15 men, usually armed with rifles, forcing people to obey their demands.

Miners and boat captains must pay between 20,000 to 50,000 Guyanese dollars (between about $95 and $240) for safe passage, according to an Essequibo miner interviewed by InSight Crime. If they carry additional supplies, such as fuel and food, they must pay more.

Venezuelan criminal groups also operate other illegal enterprises along the border. Sindicatos and the Venezuelan military smuggle fuel into Guyana, taking advantage of high demand from mining operations and limited supplies from Georgetown, Guyana’s capital. Other supplies, such as mercury and firearms, also transit these porous border corridors. In addition, human trafficking and smuggling are other illicit economies frequently seen in the border zone.

Anonymous Sindicatos

Essequibo locals refer to Venezuelan criminals as “sindicatos,” possibly due to the popularity of the name on the other side of the border. At times, officials interviewed by InSight Crime referred to the Venezuelans as “the Sindicato gang,” as a homogeneous group, and were unaware of the existence of various groups on the Venezuelan side.

Guyanese security forces have limited presence in Essequibo, meaning perpetrators are rarely investigated or prosecuted, and little is known about them.

On the Venezuelan side, however, everyone is familiar with the various criminal gangs that control mining in Bolívar, especially in the small towns along Troncal 10, a long, straight highway flanked by dense jungle, which serves as the main land route into Venezuela’s mineral-rich south.

The most important is Tumeremo – now labeled by Maduro as the capital of Guayana Esequiba – where one of the sindicatos has held power for years. The R Organization (Organización R – OR), also known as the “Three Rs,” gained power in the 2010s thanks to its control over the surrounding mines. But their attempts to gain political power later led to a breakdown in their agreements with government authorities. Security forces ousted the gang from the town, leaving it to concentrate on the surrounding mining areas, residents of Tumeremo told InSight Crime during a July 2024 trip.

Over the years, the OR also expanded into Essequibo, where it controlled illegal gold mines, according to a Bolívar state resident familiar with the gang’s operations who spoke to InSight Crime on condition of anonymity.

Farther down the highway, and closer to the border, lies Las Claritas, a town covered in orange dust from the open-pit mines that make it one of the most lucrative gold deposits in the country. The Las Claritas Sindicato controls the area, and its leader, Yohan Jose Romero, alias “Johan Petrica,” is one of the founders of the Tren de Aragua gang. However, there are no reports of his incursion, and the Guyanese authorities have clarified that they have no reports of the presence of Tren de Aragua in the country so far.

Likewise, the sindicato operating in the town of El Dorado, led by Fabio Enrique González Isaza, alias “El Negro Fabio,” although a bit farther away from the border, has its base within a radius of action of Essequibo and in proximity to the Cuyuní River.

The Colombian-Venezuelan guerrilla group known as the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional – ELN) is also present on the border, in the small Venezuelan town of San Martín de Turumbang, on the other side of the Guyanese Eteringbang. There, the group controls the exploitation of a mine that the government gave them, according to journalists, non-governmental organizations, and inhabitants of San Martín interviewed by InSight Crime. So far, there are no reports of any incursions into Essequibo.

Gold Smuggling

Although the sindicatos’ role in Essequibo’s illegal gold trade remains murky, evidence has emerged suggesting Venezuelan gold is often smuggled into Guyana to evade sanctions imposed by the United States in 2018.

Along the rivers of Essequibo, small trading docks called “landings” provide a place for artisanal miners from both sides of the border to find potential buyers for their gold, which finds its way into Guyana’s broader gold economy and exports.

“They give the impression that they are bringing out a lot of gold to the Guyana Gold Board. But they are literally buying the gold from the Venezuelan miners,” Khemraj Ramjattan, Guyana’s former public security minister, told InSight Crime.

In October 2020, the Guyana Gold Board opened an investigation to determine whether Venezuelan gold was being smuggled into the country, following complaints from the Royal Canadian Mint and other buyers. However, Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat warned that there is “no solid way to differentiate” the gold mined in both countries, and Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo later said the government found no evidence to support the allegations.

In June 2024, the US Treasury Department sanctioned one of the large Guyanese gold trading companies, Mohamed’s Enterprise, along with its owners, father and son Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed. They allegedly failed to declare the import and export of some 10 tons of gold between 2019 and 2023 and evaded paying taxes in Guyana by bribing government officials.

Although the sanctions do not specifically mention it, reports from Reuters and a network of investigative journalists called InfoAmazonia suggested the Mohameds were investigated for smuggling Venezuelan gold. Nazar Mohamed himself, speaking on video about the Guyanese government’s failure to renew his licenses, alleged that another Guyanese businessman had bought high-purity gold from “Venezuelan men dressed in military uniform” and that he resold it for millions of dollars in profits, without the authorities doing anything about it.

In recent years, the officially reported volume of gold produced in Guyana has declined. Authorities and analysts say it may be a sign of an increase in gold smuggling from Georgetown to international markets, especially to countries with weak controls on gold traceability and money laundering.

“What they have done now is that, although they continue the operations of violating the [Venezuelan sanctions], they have stopped the declaration because somehow they now send it to Dubai,” Ramjattan said.

A Conflict in the Making?

With their strong interest in Essequibo’s mineral wealth, the sindicatos could serve as a strategic asset for Maduro, potentially advancing his objectives in the disputed region.

These criminal groups offer a form of deniable force, a tactic the Venezuelan state has utilized in the past. Given Maduro’s diminished position — characterized by the absence of strong economic support due to international sanctions, a loss of political legitimacy following the disputed 2024 elections, and a weakened social base — the Essequibo conflict presents him with an opportunity to rally domestic support, divert attention from internal crises, and project influence beyond Venezuela’s borders.

Additionally, Maduro has cultivated deep alliances with criminal groups in Bolívar state in recent years. By granting these groups impunity for both local and cross-border activities, he has forged a hybrid relationship that could serve to further his geopolitical goals in the context of the Essequibo dispute.

As the territorial disagreement approaches a decision from the International Court of Justice in the coming year, the ongoing border skirmishes are taking on a more persistent nature.

https://insightcrime.org/investigations/golden-opportunity-maduro-venezuela-miners-target-essequibo/