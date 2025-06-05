Disability centre opened by First Lady in East Canje

-first of its kind in the Caribbean

First Lady, Arya Ali yesterday commissioned the Centre for Equity, Opportunity and Innovation hailed as the first of its kind, not only in Guyana, but in the entire Caribbean, that will offer persons living with disabilities dignity, purpose, and a chance to contribute to the nation’s development in tangible ways.

According to a release from the Office of the First Lady, the centre is housed within the Empower Guyana building, which is located at Palmyra, East Canje, Berbice, and will provide employment for some 120 persons with disabilities, and also serve entrepreneurs with disabilities who make local products.

The project was carried out by the Government of Guyana through the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Water, private sector partners, donors and the Chinese Embassy.