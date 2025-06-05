GDF pays tribute to Soldier 1058

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Tuesday paid tribute to one of its own who was instrumental in shaping the Force’s identity just prior to Guyana’s formal declaration of independence in 1966.

A GDF release noted that it is with “deep respect and solemn gratitude” that the Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, officers, and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) pay tribute to the late Thomas W. Prince (Stokes), Soldier 1058, whose “creative vision and unwavering patriotism” played a pivotal role in shaping the identity of the Guyana Defence Force at a defining moment in the nation’s history.

Prince began his professional life as a draftsman with the British Guiana Credit Corporation, and answered the call to serve both in uniform and through his art. He began his service in the British Guiana Volunteer Force (Reserve), where by 1965, he had risen to the rank of Corporal. That same year, as Guyana stood on the cusp of independence, he was entrusted with a task of national significance – to help conceptualise and design the ceremonial regalia, emblems, and regimental colours of a new and sovereign defence force.