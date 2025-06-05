GECOM meeting aborted over loss of quorum

Tuesday’s meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was aborted due to a loss of quorum, igniting immediate accusations of deliberate obstruction by government-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj.

The incident unfolded just hours after GECOM formally announced July 14, 2025, as Nomination Day for the upcoming General and Regional Elections. Speaking with SN on the effect the loss of quorum may have on the Commission’s work, he said “I am monitoring it, I don’t see an immediate effect, but I am monitoring it to look at the possibility to see how it will affect us in the future”.

The meeting’s abrupt termination was confirmed by Gunraj, who stated on Facebook, “3 PNC Commissioners. 2 showed up today. 1 walked out. GECOM Meeting therefore lost quorum…The sabotage is now clear.”