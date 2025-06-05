KLM Royal Dutch Airlines touches down

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines officially launched its non-stop service between Guyana and the Netherlands yesterday, marking a major step in Guyana’s growing aviation sector.

The inaugural flight landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri yesterday afternoon, opening a direct connection between Guyana and the Netherlands, with flights operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The service will pass through St. Maarten on its way to Guyana but will return direct to Amsterdam from here.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, yesterday welcomed the airline’s entry, calling it a sign of continued progress in the aviation industry. Since 2020, Guyana has added nine new international carriers, with Air Transat from Canada expected to become the tenth in December. “This is a permanent signal of how far we’ve come. The sector is expanding rapidly,” Edghill said at the launch event.

President Irfaan Ali, also speaking at the event at Cara Lodge on Tuesday evening, described KLM as more than an investor. “We see KLM as a partner,” he said. “This is not just about moving people, but creating new opportunities in cargo, trade, and regional integration.”

The president noted that Guyana’s aviation sector has grown significantly, with annual passenger traffic rising from 182,000 to over 857,000 in four years, and seating capacity tripling to nearly 1.5 million. Eleven international airlines now serve the country, up from six, with connections to 16 global destinations.

He added that the sector contributes approximately US$116 million to the GDP and supports over 5,000 jobs, and he reiterated plans to develop Guyana into a regional transit hub, targeting three million passengers by 2030.

Meanwhile, Dirk Buitelaar, Regional Manager for Air France KLM, said the new route represents “a connection between Europe and South America… and most importantly, between people.”

The move has also been welcomed by the Dutch government, with Ambassador Walter Oostelbos calling it a boost for bilateral ties and economic cooperation.

KLM had flown here in the past.