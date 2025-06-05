Man gets 10 years for rape of boy

The mother of a rape victim dissolved into anguished sobs as the man who pled guilty to sexually violating her then 7-year-old son was sentenced to a prison term of ten years by Justice Damone Younge at the High Court in Deme-rara yesterday afternoon.

Shemar Benn, aged 24, of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, committed the offence on June 13, 2021.

Initially declining the judge’s invitation to make a statement, Benn told the court: “I’m so sorry for what I did…” before pleading for forgiveness.

Trauma

In describing her family’s ongoing trauma in the aftermath of the incident, the victim’s mother related that she had been forced to first transfer her child to a different school and subsequently relocated with her children to a community far away because of the cruel taunting her son has endured and the unshakeable fear of what could happen if her children are ever by themselves.

“I need justice for my son,” the victim’s mother implored, her voice breaking with undertones of grief, sharing that while he remains in therapy, the assault has stigmatized him and not only is he reluctant to leave their home but he often suffers bouts of withdrawal where he separates himself and cries.

Lead prosecuting attorney, Nelissa Peterkin – appearing alongside state attorneys: Padma Dubraj, Simran Gajraj, and Caressa Henry – noted the impact of the assault on the victim and his family as well as the need to send a message that serves as a strong deterrent to this type of criminal behaviour and argued in favour of the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

But defence attorney, Tonza Sarrabo, in a challenge to Prisoner’s Welfare Officer, Nadencia Noble’s declaration that “…much is needed to be done in order for {Benn] to be considered rehabilitated” and in her bid for the court’s mercy on her client’s behalf, pointed out that the consequences of Benn’s actions are “multifaceted” and “justice is not solely retributive.”

“Mr. Benn is deeply aware of the gravity of his actions and the irreversible harm caused…,” Sarrabo said, pointing out that two lives had now been permanently altered by “a single, deeply regrettable failure” yet her client’s youth, his efforts to rehabilitate himself through a skills training programme offered in prison and the overwhelming testimonials regarding his character prior to and since the incident indicate that he “is not beyond redemption.”

Probation Officer, Wanda Williams, who joined the proceedings via Zoom, alluded to Benn’s difficult childhood that included growing up with an alcoholic father who abused his mother and abandoned their family when he was 11 years old. But Williams also noted that Benn had managed to remain gainfully employed before and after the offence and has been reputed to be of good character despite a brief brush with the law prior to his arrest for the rape.

In handing down her judgment, Judge Younge lowered the initial term of 18 years by 4 years in consideration of the mitigating circumstances, but added a year for aggravating factors, with a final one-third reduction to a term of ten years based on the plea of mitigation.

Benn, also known as ‘Headrest’ and ‘Eve Rat,’ had initially been on bail after his arrest but was arrested and remanded to the Lusignan prison in March of this year before eventually pleading guilty.