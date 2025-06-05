Norton downplays latest defections from PNCR

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, yesterday downplayed recent defections from the party, characterising them as a sign of desperation from the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) rather than a significant blow to his party.

He also asserted that the party has been in continuous campaign mode, with a formal launch anticipated at a later date.

Speaking to Stabroek News on the recent endorsement of the governing PPP/C by opposition MP Geeta Chandan-Edmond, Norton stated, “It doesn’t affect the party because she carries no one with her. Secondly, it’s a manifestation that the PPP is desperate. They are desperate to appear as if they have support, that it has the resources to influence people and cause people to want to leave, but in terms of its impact on that party… We have knowledge that some people will go, but we are not negatively impacted by it. Therefore it is a manifestation of the PPP’s weakness.”

Despite the dismissal, Norton did acknowledge the contributions of those who have left. “We however give thanks for the time that those who have left have served, but we are focused.”

Turning to the upcoming election cycle, Norton said that the PNCR, APNU and WPA have been actively engaging with the electorate for an extended period. “We have always been campaigning; we were going into communities, engaging people, and we have been representing persons across the board, so we were always in campaign mode,” he explained.

While a formal launch of their campaign is yet to be announced, Norton affirmed that the groundwork has been laid. “While there will be a formal launch at a later date, we have started campaigning a very long time ago.” He also hinted at future disclosures regarding the APNU’s full complement of political allies. “We will also indicate at some point all the political parties that are a part of the APNU,” he added.

Chandan-Edmond on June 2nd endorsed President Irfaan Ali for a second term, the latest embarrassing defection from the ranks of APNU+AFC.

Her endorsement was not without incident, as Opposition Chief Whip Christopher Jones attempted to prevent her from speaking, and members of the Opposition walked out of the Parliament Chamber during her address.

Chandan-Edmond began by stating, “Before I take my leave, Mr. Speaker, I ask that you permit me to say a few words. First, allow me to express my deepest gratitude to former President David Granger for the confidence he has placed in me. It was truly an honour, a privilege of the highest order to serve in this nation as a member of Parliament.” She described her parliamentary journey as one “filled with challenges, yes, but also one of deep personal and national growth.” She extended heartfelt thanks to her family, friends, and supporters, stating, “Your faith in me, your encouragement, and your unwavering love gave me strength and I am forever and possibly eternally grateful.”

Emphasizing her deep love for Guyana, Chandan-Edmond declared, “Guyana is my home. I love this land deeply and as I said in my budget presentation this year, I will always bat for Guyana. I will always stand for what is right.” She clarified that this commitment was “not just political, it is personal,” rooted in her upbringing, faith, and conscience. “Guyana, my homeland, commands my deepest affection and allegiance. My commitment to its prosperity and integrity is unwavering, a resolve shaped by my heritage, my family, my faith and the voice of my conscience. This commitment transcends political loyalties. It is, at its core, very personal.”

The opposition-nominated Chairman of Region Four Daniel Seeram and others have also endorsed President Ali.