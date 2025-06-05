Pensioner complains about runaround from police following robbery

A pensioner who was the victim of a robbery on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025, has expressed concern at what he perceives as the failure of the police to take action.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 pm on the Camp Street Avenue opposite the Bethel Church and Water World.

According to the victim, who prefers to remain anonymous, his attacker grabbed him from behind and relieved him of a quantity of cash before taking off. He reported the crime the following day at the Brickdam Police Station, and noted that although multiple cameras are located in the vicinity of where it occurred, the police have yet to provide him with an update or arrest anyone.