Real estate developer to host Open House at Splashmin’s Resort

The developer for the Splashmin’s Real Estate Development, Sawh Construction Inc (SCI), has announced the hosting of an Open House event to allow prospective homeowners and investors the opportunity to explore the company’s extensive design options and connect with the team behind the project, a release from SCI stated yesterday.

The event will take place over two days – Wednesday, June 11, and Thursday, June 12 – from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at the development site on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway just minutes from the East Bank junction.

Established in the United States, and Barbados, SCI, brings years of international experience in the field of construction, with a commitment to excellence, and according to the release, their mission in the Guyanese market is to deliver modern, high-quality construction solutions tailored to local needs, “marrying US standards with Caribbean charm.”