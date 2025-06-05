Road work responsible for East Coast Demerara power disruption

At approximately 2.30 pm yesterday, the L16 Transmission Line, which links the Sophia and Good Hope Substations, tripped due to excavation work conducted near the Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) transmission infrastructure at Felicity, East Coast Demerara.

A visit to the location revealed that China Railway First Group was carrying out excavation work as part of the ongoing roadworks in the area, a release from GPL said. The excavation of the drains compromised the structural integrity of several poles supporting the transmission line, causing them to lean and conductors to sag.

This incident affected service to thousands of customers on the East Coast Demerara for approximately two hours.

“Our emergency teams were dispatched to reposition the leaning poles and tighten the sagging conductors”, GPL said. The affected areas were repowered at approximately 5.30 pm.

Last Friday, GPL in conjunction with the Office of the Prime Minister, held a workshop with contractors to discuss preventing incidents of this nature on our network. Once again, contractors undertaking road construction or excavation works in close proximity to GPL’s network are reminded to consult with the Company, the release said.