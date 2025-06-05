TIGI, Ram want answers from President over Mohamed tax allegations

The Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI) and commentator Christopher Ram have called on President Irfaan Ali to provide answers over the claim that he intervened in the tax matter surrounding a controversial Lamborghini imported by businessman Azruddin Mohamed.

In a comment last night to Stabroek News, Ram said “The PPP and President Ali have long enjoyed the Mohamed family’s financial largesse. A family fallout accidentally exposed how far the President was apparently prepared to reward his benefactors through the system when confronted with credible evidence of GRA interference. President Ali’s corruption tolerance spans governments, marshaling dark money and state resources to maintain power. With no campaign finance laws or party regulation, his ruling party operates as one of the country’s most lawless organisations, raising millions from unaccounted sources while blurring the lines between state, party and private funds. Organisations like the Procurement Commission, the Integrity Commission, SOCU and other arms of the state are rendered toothless by his Administration.