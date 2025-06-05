It’s time for newer strategies at GuySuCo

Dear Editor,

I refer to a letter from the CEO of GuySuCo published in the Stabroek News of June 1, 2025. The article purports that he was amused at reading the criticism of his and GuySuCo’s performance. The CEO tells us that he will lay out the basics. Yes, he agrees, the first crop production of the corporation was very poor, but blames rain for the poor performance. Editor, this is Guyana, South America, where in any year, over 100 inches of rain can fall on our coast. This has been known for centuries, that in the first half of the year, all harvesting must be done during February, March, and 3 weeks in April. Because in May and June, the rains have never failed, and it can start any time after the 15th of April.

If you decide to replant a very large acreage at Albion in 2024, you must expect more cane in 2025 due to a better yield of plant cane to ratoons. GuySuCo owns Uitvlugt, Blairmount, Albion, and now Rose Hall. If they were planning to combine the harvesting at these 4 estates, how did Uitvlugt finish early, and not Albion? From the beginning of the crop, it should have been apparent that the mechanical resources of Albion were insufficient to remove the cane crop from the fields before the rains came. Why, then, were some mechanical assets at Uitvlught not diverted to Albion earlier, if not at the beginning, to balance the harvesting speed so that all the estates finish within the limited time of 80 to 90 days?

What I am saying is that the rainfall will not stop its traditional heavy profile in Guyana, what I am also saying is that the fields are not laid out for efficient harvesting by machines, and any and all of what they are doing to accommodate machine harvesting, under our current heavy rainfall regime, have failed at Albion and West Demerara will continue to fail. They, nevertheless, continue the same practices hoping for a different result. Promising to carry on is a resolution to failure. For years now it has become clear to me that to compete internationally we must mechanize – we are losing hand labour anyway – but for machine harvesting to be successful, our crops will have to be shorter, since even 1mm of rainfall can halt harvesting using the present layout and machines. The entire thing, including using totally unqualified CEOs, must go back to the drawing board.

Sincerely,

Tony Vieira