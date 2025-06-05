Quite possible Guyana could be ensnared in recent global electoral trends

Dear Editor,

Azruddin can secure five seats in the upcoming elections, but his political journey becomes controversially overshadowing. While voters often show sympathy for underdogs challenging incumbents, his association with any party that previously compromised trust may hinder him. However, his claims of corruption within the Guyana Revenue Authority and the People’s Progressive Party concerning the release of his used cars warrant a thorough investigation by the Commissioner of Police.

In the upcoming elections, if his party is successful, we could see a power struggle leading to earlier elections similar to what has evolved in Peru. There, the President who wants to end years of instability called for elections in April 2026.

The various political parties must focus on unity and take meaningful actions to address pressing issues like poverty, crime, social justice, etc., rather than just engaging in rhetoric. History demonstrates that vigilant voters favour a fresh Presidential candidate coming from a Coalition Party more than an incumbent Party. A good example is the 2015 Guyana elections. Other examples are the recent elections in Canada, Poland, and South Korea. The latter provides a clear example of a modern trend in the world which is to instill left-wing governments.

Sincerely,

M. Shabeer Zafar