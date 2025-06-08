Commemorating Stanley Greaves’ 90th birthday

Introduction

In commemoration of the renowned artist Stanley Greaves’ 90 birthday, the Sunday Stabroek is featuring images of some of his artwork accompanied by poems written by him. This week’s sculpture, ORISSA is accompanied by a note from Mr Greaves and poems.

ORISSA , SCULPTURE, 1976, Cedar Wood, h. 26 ins.

The title is based on the Yoruba term ORISHA meaning a goddess. There was no intention to produce a representation of an actual Orisha. That belongs to the Yoruba. I wanted to do a figurative sculpture in a simple naturalistic form rather than detailed realistic. The idea was to do a composition based on the vertical, as in the shape of the torso and the upper arms and horizontals in the position of the arms are bent at right angles supporting the simplified basket form designed to be used as a small table. The figure is sitting on its haunches with legs folded horizontally. The overall result is not only rhythmical but also creates a sense of stability. Orissa can be categorized as both Fine Art and Craft. Some years ago and afterwards in the USA the distinction between the two was removed and the term Fine Craft used instead.

POETRY

The following poems are based on the Japanese HAIKU which has three lines of five, seven and five syllables totaling seventeen. This format based on Japanese cannot be used in English or other languages. Haikus take two forms. 1) All the lines relate to each directly. 2) The first two lines are based on an observation. The last provides a conclusion. My Haikus mainly use the second formula. They are numbered and not given names which can make a reader look for the way it is expressed in the poem instead of finding what the poem is about.

HAIKU # 75.

Head in air, feet on ground.

What exists between

my thinking and walking.

HAIKU # 93.

An anguished cry that night

and howling dogs’ quick sympathy.

Did the stars listen?

HAIKU # 98.

A bird sings two notes

I wish it knew more.

Who will be the teacher?