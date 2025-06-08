AFC says no to joinder list with any party

-cites GECOM’s interpretation of Act

The Alliance For Change’s (AFC) Chairman, David Patterson, says that it has ruled out a joinder list agreement with any party, given the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) interpretation of Representation of the People Act which states that only the party with the highest votes can select who sits in the National Assembly.

However, the party is currently engaging some persons it believes are suitable politicians with whom it will collaborate in the best interest of this country.

“While it may look attractive for the coalition of votes, GECOM’s interpretation makes it unpalatable if one party only can extract who goes to parliament. If, for example, we join with any other party, only the party with the most votes will get its persons extracted to go to Parliament. It is not fair to the other parties who would have put in much work to then get nothing,” Patterson told the Sunday Stabroek on Friday