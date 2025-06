Mark Cromwell, who was on Thursday sanctioned by the US over drug trafficking, has been released on bail following a shooting on Wednesday that left a man injured, the police said yesterday.

Police are currently investigating the shooting incident at the Friendship Railway Embankment.

The incident is reported to have involved the victim, 36-year-old Sean Edwards, 39-year-old Perez McPherson, and 43-year-old Cromwell, all of Friendship, East Coast Demerara.