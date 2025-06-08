Damaged Chinese supermarkets being repaired following April’s unrest

Two Chinese-owned supermarkets in Georgetown are now under active repairs and are expected to reopen soon, following damage and looting during unrest sparked by the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge.

The Aye Supermarket, located at Four Corners in C Field, Sophia, and Tesco Chinese Supermarket on Cemetery Road were both attacked during the chaos that erupted after the post-mortem results of Younge’s death were made public. The Sunday Stabroek visited both locations yesterday and saw that reconstruction work is underway at each site.

Workers could be seen clearing debris and restoring sections of both buildings.