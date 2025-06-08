Driver still to be charged eight months after LBI road death

It has been three months since the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that charges be instituted against Marshall Allicock over the death of 60-year-old Salima Heeralal in an accident on September 30, 2024.

It was reported that Allicock’s vehicle collided with another along the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, on September 29, 2024, resulting in the death of Salima. The woman succumbed to her injuries in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital and legal advice was given since March, 2025.

The length of time taken for a decision on whether to institute charges has raised questions.