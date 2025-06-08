GRA begins registration of PAL series

-‘evidence of progress’ – says Jagdeo

A mere three months after rolling out its PAK series, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) announced that it has commenced registration of motor vehicles under the new PAL series and this, Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, asserts, vindicates the government’s focus on road infrastructure, and is indicative of increased economic activity, a Department of Public Information release stated on Friday.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday, the Vice President said that this was a sign of prosperity. “If this is not a sign of prosperity or progress – nothing is. Because not all of these vehicles would come in for wealthy people; a lot of ordinary Guyanese are [now] acquiring more assets.”

According to the release, in just five years, public sector wages have increased by $105 billion annually. This means that over US$500 million more is going into the hands of teachers, nurses, police officers, and public servants every year, allowing them to increase their spending.