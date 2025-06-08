Jagdeo defends Ali’s stance on Mohamed saga

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday said that President Irfaan Ali has already addressed questions about his ties to US-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed, and he does not believe the matter warrants a further response.

Jagdeo made the statement during his weekly press conference when asked by Stabroek News whether President Ali should respond again in the interest of transparency, given public concerns and unresolved questions about Mohamed’s tax records and the purchase of a luxury vehicle.

“The President addressed it. The President will not get into the trench with a man of low integrity,” Jagdeo said, referring to Mohamed. He continued, “This is a man who is sanctioned by the US for (allegedly) smuggling 10,000 kilograms of gold. The US Treasury says they have a mountain of evidence.”