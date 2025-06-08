Jagdeo defends PPP’s welcoming of Seeram despite domestic violence charge

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, has defended the welcoming by the PPP of Region Four Chairman Daniel Seeram despite a domestic violence charge against him.

At the same time, Jagdeo maintained that the PPP remains firmly opposed to violence in any form and continues to lead efforts to combat it.

Jagdeo was responding to questions at his press conference two Thursdays ago at Freedom House, where he pointed to what he described as selective outrage by sections of society and the media. “So the logic is that when he was PNC, it didn’t matter much. But the moment he says, ‘I’m going to support the PPP,’ then these charges matter,” Jagdeo said, drawing comparisons to other figures who faced similar criticism only after aligning with the PPP.