New Demerara bridge on track for August completion – Edghill

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill last night said that the long-awaited New Demerara River Bridge remains on schedule to meet its August 31 deadline, following the completion of the final bridge tower, known as P-35.

During a visit to the construction site, Edghill described the occasion as a significant milestone, bringing the project “much, much, much closer to completion.” He revealed that the project has now passed the 90 percent mark and continues to progress rapidly with over 1,300 workers on site around the clock. “The final pouring of concrete for P-35 tower was just completed. That’s about 1,600 cubic metres of concrete. So far, 10 out of 17 cable stay sections have been installed, covering 350 metres across the channel. That leaves 220 metres before full connection,” Edghill stated.

Further, by June 15, he said, all girders on the eastern side of the bridge will be installed. The western side is already complete. “After that, it’s just putting on the lights, what the engineers call the furnishings and finishings,” he added.