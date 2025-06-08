Prison Service welcomes 26 new officers

Twenty-six prison officers have been inducted into the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) after they completed a three-month Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) No. 1/2025 at the Prison Training Centre at Mazaruni.

A release from the GPS said that the new prison officers, 18 males and 8 females, obtained training in both the theoretical and practical aspects of the job such as prison management fundamentals, impromptu speech delivery, armed and unarmed combat, human rights education, family life training, understanding the rules and regulations and observation skills.

At the graduation ceremony held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, acting Deputy Director of Prisons Kevin Pilgrim, who delivered the feature address, reminded the new prison officers of their role.

He urged the incoming prison officers to “lead by positive example, act with integrity at all times, and resist any and all influence to engage in or facilitate criminal activity.”

Pilgrim further stated that the service has demonstrated resilience in navigating challenging times and remains steadfast in its mandate.