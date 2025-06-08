Border crime

A report from InSight Crime published in this newspaper last week confirmed what people living on the border as well as some observers already knew, and that was the penetration of our gold-mining areas in the Cuyuni and Region One by Venezuelan criminal gangs. The danger that this represents should not have to be spelt out. Not only is there the potential for a portion of our territory to become a criminal zone beyond the control of the central authorities, but it could also over time facilitate a loss of Guyanese jurisdiction in the area, and the imposition by our neighbour of its own hegemony.

As the report pointed out, our border with Venezuela is not easy to control, more particularly since this country’s armed forces amount to no more than 4,200 active members. It quoted one anonymous government official as saying towards the end of last year, “We can’t say for sure who is running what or who is doing what over there.” It is not a comforting statement from the member of an administration tasked with ensuring our security and our sovereignty over Essequibo.

InSight Crime did a break-down of the various criminal groups on the Venezuelan side. While Guyanese are wont to categorise them all as sindicatos, there is in fact more than one organisation involved.

The most important of these, the report said, sometimes called the OR, used to be based at Tumeremo, but was expelled from there by the security forces after it attempted to gain political control. But it still continued in the surrounding mining areas from where it moved into Essequibo with the assistance of the Maduro regime. Here it operated illegal gold mines.

It has long been known on this side of the Cuyuni that President Nicolás Maduro employs criminal groups with whom he has alliances to achieve his objectives. Since the agencies of the Guyanese state are hardly ubiquitous let alone effective anywhere in the interior, and certainly not in those regions closest to our border, it is hardly surprising that the sindicatos have found avenues whereby they can pursue their illicit activities.

The report listed some of the crimes associated with them in Guyana, such as theft from artisanal gold miners, occasional murders of miners, the ambush of mining camps, trafficking in Indigenous women, and smuggling. The last-named includes the smuggling of mercury and firearms. They are also engaged in extortion, and their rackets on the Cuyuni river have long been reported by the media in this country. One must presume too that in this semi-anarchic environment there will also be narcotics trafficking.

But it is their role in the gold trade, which InSight Crime describes as “murky” that has aroused the interest of international players. It says that there is evidence that Venezuelan gold is often smuggled into Guyana to avoid the economic sanctions imposed by the US on the neighbouring state. It went on to describe how miners from both sides of the border find buyers on the Essequibo stellings for their gold. Presumably based on knowledge acquired when he was in the last government, Mr Khemraj Ramjattan was quoted as saying, “They give the impression that they are bringing out a lot of gold to the Guyana Gold Board. But they are literally buying the gold from the Venezuelan miners.”

The 2020 investigation by the Guyana Gold Board into gold smuggling was cited by the report, but noted that Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat had said there was “no solid way to differentiate” the gold mined in the two countries. For his part Vice President Jagdeo subsequently added that no evidence had been found to support the allegations of the smuggling of gold.

Neither was right in their assumptions. Where the latter was concerned there is the matter of the owners of a large gold trading company, Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, who are very much in the news at the moment over the matter of tax on a Lamborghini. They have been sanctioned by the US over their alleged failure to declare the import and export of 10 tons of gold between 2019 and 2023 and their bribery of Guyanese officials.

InSight Crime went on to say that while it was not stated in the sanctions, other investigations have indicated that it was Venezuelan gold which was involved. It alluded too to a video where Mr Nazar Mohamed alleged that another Guyanese businessman had bought gold from “Venezuelan men in military uniform” which was then resold for millions in profit without the authorities intervening. In recent times, said the report, the declared volume of gold produced in Guyana has declined. The suggestion is this may be owing to gold smuggling. “What they have done now is that, although they continue the operations of violating the [Venezuelan sanctions], they have stopped the declaration because somehow they now send it to Dubai,” Mr Ramjattan was quoted as saying.

As for not being able to trace the gold, that is now beginning to change. An editorial in this newspaper before Christmas last year made reference to a Reuters report that Brazil was creating a database of gold samples across the country which are examined scientifically to establish their unique composition of elements. With this new sophisticated technology, illegal gold can be traced before it is refined for export. The leader suggested that this was something the administration should look into to protect Indigenous and border populations from illegal miners and everything that comes with them. For all its talk of the importance of new technology, the government has made absolutely no move in this direction.

Interestingly, the President of the Commission on Security and Defence of the Venezuelan National Assembly was reported in the Venezuelan press a week ago about destabilising groups trying to appropriate the mineral wealth of Essequibo as well as using it as a route for drug-trafficking. Perhaps she had read the InSight Crime report. If so, her conclusions were perverse. Since in her view these groups wanted to manipulate the Essequibians so they could plunder their resources, she told General Torrealba that they needed to go into Essequibo to train the population. This would be to raise awareness so they would collaborate in the “defence of [Venezuelan] sovereignty over the territory.”

So here we have a situation where Guyana could potentially lose the Essequibo mining areas, not with a bang, but because of the increasing breakdown of law and order, and the penetration of criminal elements. It could end up as a kind of no-man’s land, which would make it easy for the Venezuelan state to send in propagandists, to give one small example, and eventually to claim control of the area.

The situation has been allowed to develop over many years, possibly because it is too far away from the centre to attract much attention. But it needs attention now. The Guyanese military is short of manpower, while critical institutions like the GGMC are weak and severely understaffed. Clearly as a matter of some urgency the government needs to begin dealing with the criminality in all its forms, and it will have to augment GGMC’s manpower in the area making sure they have sufficient armed police protection. The caveat is, of course, that some segments of the GPF itself are not fully trusted in the honesty department.

In the end, the government may have to accept external assistance from the US, for instance, to deal with border crime. It cannot let a situation develop where Venezuelan crime leads to a loss of dominion over our own territory.