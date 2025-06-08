As a candidate for presidency, Irfaan Ali’s reputation is beyond reproach

Dear Editor,

I wish to commend your publication for vociferously calling on all presidential candidates to demonstrate their adherence to upholding the Constitution and the rule of law. We are in an election year and that commitment ought to be a litmus test for anyone seeking office.

However, this diagnosis that presidential candidate, Mr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, suffers from some kind of moral or ethical deficiency and should therefore submit himself to a purity test is outrageous. Editor, I must submit that you have the wrong Mohamed.

It’s Azrudin Mohamed that must be examined, and extremely careful too. It’s he who has allegedly submitted a fraudulent invoice for his Lamborghini to the Guyana Revenue Authority. It’s Azruddin Mohamed who is at the heart of an investigation into the unlawful killing of Ricardo Fagundes. It’s Azruddin Mohamed who is the subject of sanctions by the U.S. Department of Treasury, for allegedly smuggling hundreds of millions of dollars of gold. Now, Azruddin Mohamed can’t win a raffle in Guyana so any speculation that he poses some political challenge would be ridiculous. What is clear is that he is being handled by the Opposition and its acolytes in the media to malign the reputation of President Ali.

Editor, the answer to the question as to whether President Ali is committed to upholding the Constitution and the rule of law is resoundingly in the affirmative. If it was not for his and the PPP’s leadership since resuming office in 2020, Guyana would have been a Gangster state. As a candidate for presidency, Irfaan Ali’s reputation for honesty and personal integrity is beyond reproach. On the other hand, we have one candidate who cannot find his declaration (Statement of Polls), and some lil boy making a false declaration to GRA. Accusations from the latter that he solicited a Gov’t official’s influence to evade excise duties on a sports car is further evidence of yet another criminal act.

Editor, I concede that the GRA investigation into tax evasion by Azruddin Mohamed on the importation of a luxury car would not have arisen had he not entered the political arena. And people can speculate whether that investigation was politically motivated or not, and it may very well be. However, that does not necessarily mean that President Ali conspired with Mr. Mohamed to use the influence of his office with GRA to evade taxes. But let’s speculate that he did, based on your narrative that a transactional relationship exists. What are the next logical steps to take to ensure that the rule of law is zealously upheld?

1. Mr. Godfrey Statia, the Commissioner-General of the GRA needs to clear the air and tell the nation whether the President Ali interceded on behalf of Azruddin Mohamed for GRA to accept a fraudulent invoice for the said Lamborghini;

2. The Commissioner of Police must tell this nation whether President Ali interfered in anyway in the stalled murder investigation into the unlawful killing of Ricardo Fagundes, and;

3. The United States Ambassador, Ms. Nicole D. Theriot, in her supportive role of fostering good governance here, should share any information that she is in receipt of from the US Department of Treasury, to demonstrate whether President Ali is involved or has benefited in any way from the Mohameds’ alleged gold smuggling operation.

Editor, the people of this country don’t need President Ali to say what he may or may not recall. It’s imperative that they hear from the independent offices of those unbiased officers above. Lamborghini or not, no one must be permitted to “pull a fast one” on the good people of this nation. May God bless Guyana!

Sincerely,

Fuad Rahaman