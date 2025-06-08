Country must change the constitution to reduce powers of the executive

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to the SN editorial, `The Lamborghini and the President’ (June 7). The constitution grants enormous (unrestrained) powers to the President and underlings (Ministers, agencies heads, etc. since 1980). As the editorial suggeted, influence is peddled and there are many shady dealings (redolent of grotesque malformations) in virtually every aspect of governance. If one is friendly with the government, special privileges are granted. If one is a critic, as I have been, or if one is perceived as a non-loyalist, there is victimization and denial of privileges and even messages of warnings. Every government is guilty. It has been this way for decades. This is quite unlike in developed countries and truly democratic nations where officials are held accountable and even hauled before the court (fined, jailed, expelled from office) as happened in USA, Canada, Singapore, India, Australia, New Zealand, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands, etc. A ceremonial President or Governor General or a Senate, as you suggested, or an independent court do or can hold officials accountable. Guyana, as you noted, lack the institutions (as noted above) to stand up to instructions to carry out illegal activities.

In Guyana, unlike say in USA or British Virgin Islands, a phone call was or is made by officials and the illegal (malformation) is approved regardless of which party has been in power. It has been this way since independence except during the period of Cheddi’s and Janet’s governance’s; they did not participate or tolerate corruption. The Governor General and the Colonial Office had zero tolerance for corruption and undue influence on how the state was run. This practice of official intervention to grant special (illegal) favours or to get things done must end. But how? It is an institutionalized practice since 1966.

There are not too many with moral fibre and understandably so to oppose instructions from above. Even many educated people with no dependence on government compromise themselves for a special favour. Public servants can’t effectively push back against institutional pressure; they don’t get public or judicial support to stand up to illicit instructions. There is pervasive fear. Everywhere I traveled, people express fear of victimization if they speak out or oppose wrongdoings. Even I have been victimized going back years for my writings and polling that does not find favour with politicians or political parties; but victimization does not quell my fear as I continue to advocate good governance.

Regardless of which party is in power, public servants are fearful of pushing back against instructions from above even when illegal. Public servants don’t want to “lose their wuk” or become victimized. So they effect instructions from their bosses even when the orders would have been to engage in illegal activities. It is so no only in Guyana but in virtually all developing (third world) societies.

It is a routine for officials to give instructions to underlings who must carry them out or face the consequences. As the editorial asserted, in the region, that is how business is done. Favoured ones are granted special favours and privileges including avoidance of taxes, etc. There is no agency or institution or person overseeing the exercise of power. Unlike during the colonial period up until the country became a republic, there was a Governor General overseeing governance and raising objections to certain behaviour. Corruption was investigated, resulting in consequences. After the republican status in 1970, and ever since the introduction of the 1980 constitution, there has not been any curtailment on exercise of power. There has been no one to supervise or oversee or curtail authority and what passes for governance. Institutions on good governance have been broken down. Civil servants stopped standing up to ‘illegal’ instructions; few have displayed the fortitude to speak up against fraud and corruption.

The editorial rightly averred that the Americans paint a picture of entrenched corruption in Guyana at all levels of government and without abatement. Not only are private business people sanctioned, government officials and the police (as recent as last Thursday) have also been sanctioned. There is also evidence against other corrupt officials but they have been spared for now.

As the editorial stated, no one is above the law in theory. But in practice, it has not been so since republican status in 1970. The executive branch sits at the top of the constitution with no institution to check authority. Even the judicial branch has been fearful to intervene to curtail Presidential powers and claims of immunity.

Clearly, Guyana, needs constitutional change in which a ceremonial body (President or Governor General or Upper House, as the editorial suggests) oversee the execution of power or authority (executive branch) as was the case prior to Guyana breaking away from the British monarchy (1970) through a fraudulent 1968 vote that empowered Burnham to cut links with Britain. The American Congress and the Judiciary hold the President and executive branch accountable.

To address disturbing illicit activities and what passes as governance in Guyana, another idea being proposed by Guyanese in the diaspora, and which seems to find favour throughout Guyana and the diaspora, is for Guyana to have some kind of formal linkage with America in which the latter can provide ‘supervision’ or keep an eye over governance. A linkage with USA will transform Guyana, ending corruption and granting of special favours to the privileged. There will be no Presidential intervention or continuation of malformations. Everyone will be equal. And there won’t be 250% of duties on imports like Lamborghini; just a few percent! Everyone can bring in imports at low duty!

The country must change the constitution now to reduce powers of the executive and empower the people, not officials! This will reduce if not altogether end malformations experienced since republican status.

Yours faithfully,

Vishnu Bisram (PhD)