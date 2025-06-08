Golden Jaguars’ World Cup hopes crushed by Nicaragua

Guyana’s hopes of advancing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers were crushed on Friday night, as the Golden Jaguars suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nicaragua in Group D action at the Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in Managua.
Jaime Moreno netted the decisive goal in the 41st minute, capitalising on a rebound from close range after Ariel Arauz’s long-range effort was parried by Guyanese goalkeeper Akel Clarke. Moreno reacted quickest to slot home the only goal of the contest, ultimately sealing the three points for the home side.