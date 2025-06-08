Sports

Golden Jaguars’ World Cup hopes crushed by Nicaragua

Nicaragua’s striker Jaime Moreno celebrates after sticking a rebound into the back of Guyana’s net. (CCC/ Jairo Cajina photo)
Nicaragua’s striker Jaime Moreno celebrates after sticking a rebound into the back of Guyana’s net. (CCC/ Jairo Cajina photo)
By

Guyana’s hopes of advancing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers were crushed on Friday night, as the Golden Jaguars suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nicaragua in Group D action at the Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in Managua.

Jaime Moreno netted the decisive goal in the 41st minute, capitalising on a rebound from close range after Ariel Arauz’s long-range effort was parried by Guyanese goalkeeper Akel Clarke. Moreno reacted quickest to slot home the only goal of the contest, ultimately sealing the three points for the home side.

Trending