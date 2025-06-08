PC, Saints, New Central tally easy wins

YBG Regionals

President’s College, St. Stanislaus College, and New Central recorded lopsided victories in the U-16 division when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) ‘Regional Championship’ continued.

Staged at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue, the PC unit mauled the YBG Academy 37-2. Romarion Wolfe and Anthony Alli recorded 10 and six points, respectively.

Similarly, St Stanislaus College downed West Demerara 31-22. Dimitri Crandon recorded a mammoth 28 points in the win. For the loser, Brandon Nurse and Foster Cawnes scored nine and eight points, respectively.

Likewise, New Central mauled Tutorial 41-13. Alistair Adams tallied 13 points and four rebounds in the win, while Stephon Duke added 12 points and eight rebounds.

For the loser, Keion Lynch registered 11 points.