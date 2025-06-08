Stella Maris, Grove, West Ruimveldt & St. Pius advance to Future Warriors Tapeball semis

Defending champions Stella Maris Primary will join Grove, West Ruimveldt, and St. Pius in the semi-finals of the Demerara Zone after an action-packed quarterfinal round of the Future Warriors Tapeball Tournament, held yesterday at the National Stadium, Providence.

Stella Maris delivered a dominant performance, thrashing Ketley Primary by 114 runs. Star batter Clyde Jacobs stole the spotlight with a blistering 51 not out off just 18 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries.

St. Pius Primary edged out School of the Nations in a nail-biting contest, winning by just eight runs. St. Pius posted 48-5 in their eight overs, with Jeremiah Norton playing a key role with the ball, picking up 2-6 to contain Nations to 40-3.