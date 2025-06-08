Unsustainable Façade! How reliance on foreign players undermines development of women’s football

The national women’s football team of Guyana has seen periods of relative success on the global scene in recent years. Glowing headlines have praised wins and tournament qualification, giving the Guyanese football community a sense of advancement.

However, a closer examination of the current landscape exposes the harsh reality. The perceived progress and success of the women’s national programme are rooted in an unsustainable strategy and policy that are counterproductive to the long-term development of the local women’s game.

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) continued dependence on foreign-born players in conjunction with the demonstrable dearth of investment in club development and grassroots initiatives is evident for all and sundry and illustrates a machinery that prioritises fleeting success over genuine growth and development.