West Indies Women end England tour winless

-after nine-wicket defeat in third and final ODI

(SportsMax) The West Indies Women suffered a nine-wicket defeat to England Women to confirm a 0-3 ODI series sweep yesterday at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field first in the game eventually reduced to 21 overs per side after a prolonged rain delay during the West Indian innings.

In their 21 overs, the West Indies were restricted to 106-8 thanks to some excellent bowling from Em Arlott and Sarah Glenn.

Glenn picked up 3-21 from her four overs of leg spin while Arlott took 2-15 from her four overs of medium pace.

Qiana Joseph and Aaliyah Alleyne led the scoring for the West Indies with 34 and 27, respectively and were two of only four West Indian batters to get into double figures, the others being stand-in captain Shemaine Campbelle (18) and Jahzara Claxton (11*).

England then needed only 10.5 overs to reach 109-1 and secure the sweep.

Captain Nat Sciver Brunt hit nine fours on her way to a top score of 57* off 33 balls while Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey made 26 and 20*, respectively.