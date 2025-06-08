A celebratory week for the arts

This week promises to be a celebratory one for the arts in Guyana since the Guyana Prize for Literature will announce the shortlist for the 2024 Prize. This announcement will cover the Fiction, Poetry, Non-Fiction and Drama categories as well as the Youth Awards in Poetry and Short Story. The five panels of judges who have been at work since April reading nearly 100 entries are expected to generate some excitement as they reveal their findings.

That is not the only thing that accounts for the mood of celebration that energises the present period. The Institute of Creative Arts (ICA) is marking the Golden Jubilee of its two oldest colleges, the anniversaries of which, so far, have been passing without any fanfare or public recognition. However, these institutions have served the Republic of Guyana quietly and steadfastly since their inauguration, training and producing several of the nation’s most outstanding artistic practitioners in the performing and visual arts.

This is the 51st anniversary of the oldest ICA School – the National School of Dance and the 50th anniversary of the ER Burrowes School of Art (BSA). If there were any special events to commemorate these achievements they have so far passed quietly since no loud trumpets sounded.