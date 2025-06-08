Biodiversity advocate Dr Arianne Harris is driven by her love for nature

A nature lover all her life, Georgetown born and bred advocate for sustainability and sustainable livelihoods Arianne Harris, 29, had no qualms about obtaining a doctorate at the University of Guyana because according to her Guyana has some of the best in biodiversity in the world and it also offers foreign researchers and universities the opportunity to see what is there.

“We are both part of the Amazon Basin and the Guiana Shield. So, our biodiversity is a beautiful mixture, and it has so many questions asking of us researchers, whether local or international. It is a perfect site to conduct a tropical science research project,” Harris told Stabroek Weekend in a recent interview.

Having turned her love of nature into a career, she said, “Nature and family are two of the biggest things for me. I consider my close friends to be my family as well. I love spending time with my family. I love art, animation and the outdoors, that freeness, that freshness of being outdoors – to touch grass and everything that grows on it.”