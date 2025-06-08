Gukesh Dommaraju: The Youngest World Chess Champion Redefining History

(BBN Times) Gukesh Dommaraju, known as Gukesh D, made history in 2024 by becoming the youngest-ever undisputed World Chess Champion.

At just 18 years and 195 days, he claimed the title after defeating Ding Liren. Hailing from Chennai, India, this chess prodigy has shattered records, becoming the third-youngest grandmaster in history and the youngest to surpass a 2750 FIDE rating. With an estimated net worth of $2.5 million, a sharp intellect, and a supportive family, Gukesh’s meteoric rise inspires millions.

Early Life and Prodigious Talent

Born on May 29, 2006, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Gukesh Dommaraju grew up in a Telugu-speaking family from Andhra Pradesh. His father, Dr. Rajinikanth, an ENT surgeon, and his mother, Dr. Padma Kumari, a microbiologist, nurtured his intellectual curiosity despite having no chess background themselves. Gukesh discovered chess at seven through a summer camp at Velammal Vidyalaya School, where his first coach, Mr. Bhaskar, spotted his talent. Within six months, he earned a FIDE rating, a remarkable feat for a beginner. Inspired by his elder sister and the vibrant Chennai chess scene—home to legends like Viswanathan Anand—Gukesh’s passion for the game ignited. By fourth grade, he left formal schooling to focus on chess, with his father quitting his medical career to support his global tournament travels.

The Record-Breaking Career of Gukesh Dommaraju

Gukesh Dommaraju’s career is a cascade of historic milestones. At 12 years, 7 months, and 17 days, he became the third-youngest grandmaster in history on January 15, 2019, missing Sergey Karjakin’s record by just 17 days. His journey began with the 2015 Asian School Chess Championships Under-9 title, followed by five gold medals at the 2018 Asian Youth Chess Championships (Under-12 individual and team rapid, blitz, and classical). That year, he also clinched the World Youth Chess Championship Under-12 title with 10/11 points.

In 2022, Gukesh’s performance at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai was stellar, scoring 9/11 on board one for India-2, earning individual gold and team bronze. He became the third-youngest player to surpass a 2700 Elo rating at 16 (2726 in September 2022) and the youngest to reach 2750 in August 2023, breaking Magnus Carlsen’s record. In September 2023, he overtook Viswanathan Anand as India’s top-rated player, ending Anand’s 37-year reign.

Gukesh’s crowning achievement came in 2024. He won the FIDE Candidates Tournament at 17, becoming its youngest-ever winner with 9/14 points, earning the right to challenge for the World Chess Championship. In Singapore, from November 25 to December 12, 2024, he faced Ding Liren in a 14-game match. After losing game one, Gukesh equalized in game three, took the lead in game 11, and sealed the title in game 14 (7.5–6.5) when Ding blundered on move 55. At 18, Gukesh surpassed Garry Kasparov’s record as the youngest world champion, set at 22 in 1985, becoming India’s second champion after Anand. In 2024, he also led India to its first Chess Olympiad gold in Budapest, earning individual gold.

Intellectual Prowess and IQ of Gukesh Dommaraju

While no official IQ score is available for Gukesh, his strategic brilliance suggests exceptional cognitive ability. His ability to master complex positions, employ experimental openings, and calculate with precision has drawn comparisons to Bobby Fischer and Magnus Carlsen. Mentored by five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand and trained by coaches like Vishnu Prasanna, Gukesh’s tactical aggression and calm demeanor under pressure showcase his intellectual depth. His rapid rise from a FIDE rating of 904 at seven to 2750 at 17 reflects a prodigious mind honed by relentless practice and a robust Indian chess ecosystem.

Best Rivalries of Gukesh Dommaraju

Gukesh Dommaraju’s rivalries have electrified the chess world. His 2022 Aimchess Rapid victory over Magnus Carlsen, then the reigning world champion, made him the youngest to defeat Carlsen in an official game since Carlsen’s title reign began. In the 2023 Chess World Cup, Gukesh reached the quarterfinals but fell to Carlsen, showcasing their competitive dynamic.

His 2024 World Championship clash with Ding Liren was a defining moment. Despite Ding’s higher peak rating (2816 vs. Gukesh’s 2794), Gukesh’s resilience shone through, capitalizing on Ding’s errors to claim the title. Recent 2025 Norway Chess matches saw Gukesh defeat Carlsen again, draw with Fabiano Caruana in classical play before winning in Armageddon, and lose to Arjun Erigaisi, highlighting his ability to compete with the elite. His rivalry with fellow Indian prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, whom he defeated in the 2023 Chess World Cup, underscores India’s rising chess dominance.

Personal Life and Relationships of Gukesh Dommaraju

Gukesh Dommaraju is unmarried and keeps his personal life private, with no confirmed romantic relationships as of 2024. His family is his cornerstone: his parents’ sacrifices—particularly his father’s decision to leave his medical career—enabled Gukesh’s global pursuits. He shares a close bond with his sister, who sparked his early interest in chess. A disciplined individual, Gukesh balances rigorous training with hobbies like reading chess books and solving puzzles. His humility shines through in gestures like applauding Ding Liren and bowing to the chessboard after his 2024 championship win, earning praise for sportsmanship. Supported by Westbridge Capital and the Anand Chess Academy, Gukesh remains grounded, living a simple lifestyle in Chennai.

Recent Achievements and Net Worth of Gukesh Dommaraju

Gukesh’s 2024 triumphs include the World Chess Championship title, earning ₹11.45 crore from the $2.5 million prize fund, and leading India to Chess Olympiad gold. His net worth, estimated at ₹21 crore ($2.5 million) in 2024, reflects tournament prizes, endorsements, and sponsorships. Earlier estimates pegged it at ₹8.25 crore, but his championship victory boosted his earnings significantly. In January 2024, he tied for first at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament (8.5/13), and in 2025, he received India’s Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the country’s highest sporting honor.

What’s Next for Gukesh Dommaraju?

At 18, Gukesh Dommaraju has transformed chess, elevating India’s status as a chess superpower. His 2024 World Championship win, livestreamed to millions, set viewership records, rivaling cricket’s popularity in India. His aggressive, entertaining style and mentorship under Anand position him as a torchbearer for the game.

Gukesh Dommaraju aims to defend his title and inspire young players through India’s chess ecosystem. His recent 2025 Norway Chess performances, including victories over Carlsen and Caruana, signal continued dominance. As he balances global stardom with humility, Gukesh Dommaraju’s legacy is one of resilience, brilliance, and a dream realized, proving that age is no barrier to greatness.